Songwriting And Production Duo The Wavys Sign With Kobalt

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Kobalt, the independent music publisher, announced the signing of the prominent Los Angeles-based songwriting and production duo The Wavys.

Consisting of Jack Brady and Jordan Roman, The Wavys have established themselves as a versatile creative team, generating more than 4 billion global streams across multiple genres. Their collaborations include work with artists such as JISOO, IVE, ILLIT, Ambar Lucid, Gus Dapperton, G-Eazy, Shay Lia, NMIXX, FEYI, Breathe Carolina, and ITZY.

The duo’s recent credits include executive producing and co-writing JISOO’s solo debut EP, Amortage, which debuted at #1 on the South Korean Album Chart. The EP’s lead single, “Earthquake,” written and produced by The Wavys, reached #1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart and #47 on the Billboard Global 200.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jack and Jordan to Kobalt,” said Desi O’Meara, Director of Creative at Kobalt. “The Wavys have proven themselves as innovative and globally minded creators whose music resonates across cultures and genres. Their track record of hitmaking and artist collaboration makes them an exciting addition to the Kobalt community.”

Danielle Engen of The Wavys’ management team noted the significance of the signing. “Watching them grow from talented young artists into the producers and songwriters they are today has been truly special. Throughout that time, they’ve established themselves as genuine creative forces within the music space, and this moment represents a meaningful milestone in their journey. Their partnership with Kobalt marks a pivotal new chapter, and we’re excited to continue building alongside them.”

Manager Michael Mellon added that Jordan and Jack have been creatively disrupting the industry for over a decade. “I’m blessed to have been there at the start and extremely privileged to still be managing them today with my amazing partner, Danielle. It’s been the greatest, most rewarding feeling in the world to watch them live out their dreams, and the crazy part is that we are just getting started.”