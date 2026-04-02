Taylor Jack Named Chief Entertainment Officer At Whitecap Entertainment

Charlottetown, PE (CelebrityAccess) – Whitecap Entertainment announced the appointment of Taylor Jack as Canadian live events company’s new Chief Entertainment Officer.

In her new role, Jack will will oversee all entertainment strategy, partnerships and programming across the company’s portfolio with a focus on guiding growth and operations in an increasingly competitive market.

She joined Whitecap in 2022 and has been instrumental in the company’s recent success, including its flagship properties, the Cavendish Beach Music Festival and Sommo Festival.

“Taylor’s vision and deep understanding of the live experience make this a natural progression,” said Ben Murphy, CEO of Whitecap Entertainment. “Her proven track record of successful initiatives at globally recognized brands like Disney and Fairmont speaks for itself. Taylor brings a rare blend of strategic thinking and hands-on execution that will be vital as we continue to evolve.”

Whitecap also announced the hire of Lucas Reeves, who joins as Manager of Operations.

“We aren’t just building festivals; we’re building a culture of world-class entertainment right here on the East Coast,” added Murphy. “With Taylor at the strategic helm and Lucas joining our operations team, we are better positioned than ever to scale our impact and continue driving significant economic growth for the region.”