Feds: Pooh Shiesty And Big30 Charged In Kidnapping And Armed Robbery Of Gucci Mane

DALLAS (CelebrityAccess) — Nine men, including rappers Pooh Shiesty and Big30, are facing federal charges after they allegedly participated in the kidnapping and armed robbery of three victims, including rapper Gucci Mane, at a Dallas recording studio.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Lontrell Williams Jr. (known professionally as Pooh Shiesty) allegedly lured the victims to a Dallas recording studio on January 10 for a business meeting to discuss the terms of a recording contract.

The DOJ alleges that once the victims arrived at the studio, Williams Jr. and eight co-conspirators orchestrated an armed takeover. Williams Jr. allegedly produced an AK-style pistol and forced one of the victims to sign a release from a recording contract at gunpoint. The other victims were robbed of high-value personal effects, including Rolex watches, jewelry, and cash.

The complaint further alleges that one victim was choked to the point of near-unconsciousness, and Rodney Wright Jr. (known as Big30) used his body to barricade the studio door to prevent the victims from escaping.

According to federal investigators, Williams Jr. was on home confinement at the time of the incident following a previous conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Electronic monitoring data placed him at the scene of the offense.

“As alleged, nine defendants traveled to Dallas, Texas, to kidnap and rob victims who thought they were coming into town for a business meeting. Instead of discussing business in a civil manner, the defendants resorted to violence and intimidation to achieve their purported business objectives,” said Ryan Raybould, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. “For anyone contemplating using violence and intimidation as a business practice, I’m here to tell you that it will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted in the Northern District of Texas.”

The charged defendants include:

Lontrell Williams. Jr. a/k/a “Pooh Shiesty”

Lontrell Williams, Sr.

Rodney Wright, Jr. a/k/a “Big30”

Kedarius Waters

Terrance Rodgers

Damarian Gipson

Demarcus Glover

Kordae Johnson

Darrion McDaniel