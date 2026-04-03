Hybe India Begins Accepting Auditions For Its New Girl Group

MUMBAI (CelebrityAccess) — HYBE India has officially opened applications for a new girl group as the company seeks to create original IP for the South Asian market.

The auditions are open to women born between 2005 and 2011 across multiple categories, including vocal, rap, dance, acting, and modeling. The company will accept submissions through July 31.

HYBE India also plans to hold in-person auditions in cities across the country, including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, and Pune.

“The audition is a new entry point for young people in India,” said Lee Woo-chang, CEO of HYBE India. “The company has built a training and development system tailored to local conditions.”

HYBE India is the regional subsidiary of the South Korean entertainment giant HYBE, which manages global K-pop icons such as BTS, SEVENTEEN, and LE SSERAFIM.