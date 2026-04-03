Live Nation Shares New Details Of Steelhead, A New Venue In The Works For Portland

PORTLAND, OR (CelebrityAccess) — Steelhead, a premier 3,500-capacity live entertainment venue currently under development in Portland’s Central Eastside, remains on track to open in summer 2027.

A joint venture between local, family-owned firms Beam Development and Colas Development Group, in partnership with Live Nation, the project seeks to fill a niche in Portland’s music scene, creating a new stage for local and regional artists alongside nationally recognized touring stars.

Newly released renderings, designed by Lever Architecture in collaboration with Live Nation’s Blueprint Studio, showcase a design that prioritizes the artist and fan experience. Features at Steelhead include state-of-the-art acoustics and a fan-friendly layout providing clear views of the stage. The venue draws inspiration from the local environment; named after the steelhead trout of the Willamette River, it reflects the city’s independent spirit and a shared drive to “swim against the current.”

To offer fans a preview of the Steelhead experience, the venue’s team will curate the live music lineup for the One Motorcycle Show from May 1–3, featuring performances by Whitey Morgan, Chevy Metal, and Barbarians of California. The Portland-based project team will be on-site to offer giveaways and exclusive early looks at the venue’s progress.

When it opens its doors in the summer of 2027, Live Nation anticipates the venue will host approximately 125 shows annually, the promoter said.

“Steelhead has been a true labor of love for the Portland-based creative collective bringing it to life. We couldn’t be more excited to make our home in the dynamic Central Eastside, contributing to the local music scene and creating a space where fans and artists can fully experience everything this vibrant neighborhood has to offer. Introducing Steelhead PDX at the One Moto Show, in partnership with its incredible team, marks the culmination of that vision—and just the beginning of what’s to come,” stated Mary Clare Bourjaily, Market President for Oregon, Live Nation.