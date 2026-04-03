Maggie Rogers Launches The Maggie Rogers Foundation to Mark 10-Year Career Anniversary

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-nominated producer, songwriter, and performer Maggie Rogers marked the 10th anniversary of her career with the launch of The Maggie Rogers Foundation.

The philanthropic organization is dedicated to expanding arts and music education for students of all backgrounds, providing the next generation of creators with equitable opportunities while supporting the health and well-being of women in communities across the country.

The foundation’s inaugural initiative is The Maggie Rogers Endowed Scholarship Fund at Rogers’ alma mater, the NYU Tisch School of the Arts. The fund will provide financial aid to students pursuing degrees in music production.

Rogers’ activism and philanthropy cover a range of issues, including advocating for gun control, women’s health, reproductive rights, and civil rights. Last week, she performed and spoke at a Committee for the First Amendment protest at the Kennedy Center and the “No Kings” rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, alongside Joan Baez and Jane Fonda.

Rogers first rose to prominence in 2016 at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where her demo for “Alaska” famously stunned Pharrell Williams during a masterclass, a moment that quickly went viral.

More recently, she performed a tribute to Stephen Colbert as his tenure on “The Late Show” draws to a close, delivering a rendition of the Frank Sinatra classic “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road).”

Watch the performance here: