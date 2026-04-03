MSGE Reportedly In Talks To Bring The Sphere Concept To Tokyo

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — SBI Holdings, the influential Japanese conglomerate, revealed it is in talks to bring a Sphere-style live entertainment venue to Tokyo.

At a media briefing this week, the company announced it is in negotiations with Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment to develop a Japanese version of the Sphere as part of a broader push into the entertainment sector, the Japan Times reported.

The proposed arena would feature a capacity of approximately 20,000 and include the Sphere’s iconic 360-degree LED displays. The venue is intended to host a mix of live concerts, immersive film experiences, and “Cool Japan” content.

SBI executives also noted the group intends to link its entertainment assets with financial services—including digital securities and tokenization—to drive revenue growth, according to the Japan Times.

“This is a project we are determined to pursue no matter what,” SBI Holdings Chairman and President Yoshitaka Kitao told reporters at the briefing. Kitao noted that the project is estimated to cost as much as ¥500 billion (approximately $3.1 billion) to complete.