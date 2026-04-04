Fredrikstad Signs Construction Contracts For New Arena

FREDRIKSTAD, Norway (CelebrityAccess) — The Norwegian city of Fredrikstad has signed a new construction contract for the development of a multi-purpose arena and ice center within the city.

The plan expands on the partnership between Fredrikstad Municipality and NCC AB, the Swedish construction company, to develop the facility.

The new arena will feature twin ice rinks and will be eligible to host games in the premier Norwegian ice hockey league as well as concerts, conventions, trade fairs, exhibitions, and other major events.

When completed, Arena Fredrikstad will replace the municipality’s current ice center.

Construction on the project is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2028 at an estimated price of SEK 580 million (approximately $55.4 million).