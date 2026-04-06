Blue Harbor Music Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary With Roster Expansion

NASVHILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Blue Harbor Music proudly celebrates its two-year anniversary, marking a period of rapid growth, creative excellence, and meaningful impact within the Nashville music community and beyond.

Founded with a mission to cultivate unique voices and build a forward-thinking catalog, Blue Harbor Music has quickly established itself as an influential presence on Music Row. In just two years, the company has built a roster of 10 accomplished, diverse songwriters while continuing to champion artist development and creative collaboration.

“I am so proud of our team at Blue Harbor Music and the amazing writers that we work with,” said President Steve Markland. “It’s an honor to represent such an extraordinary roster of incredibly talented and unique creators. We look forward to building a robust catalog of strong, diverse, meaningful songs as well as artist careers that stand out and set trends amongst today’s modern music business. We are truly excited and over the moon about our mission here at Blue Harbor Music!”

Blue Harbor Music’s current roster includes Jacob Bryant, Ben Chapman, John Davidson, Nick Donley, Alex Hall, Will Jones, Kendell Marvel, Meg McRee, Anthony Olympia, and Trey Pendley, a group of artists and writers whose distinct styles reflect the company’s commitment to authenticity and innovation.

Over the past two years, the company has celebrated several key milestones, including the continued development of emerging talent and notable industry successes. Among these achievements is the launch of artist-writer Trey Pendley’s career, culminating in a recording agreement with Leo33. Blue Harbor Music has also provided comprehensive artist development and label support for independent releases from Alex Hall, Will Jones, and other rising creatives, while securing multiple major label cuts across its roster.

Senior Creative Director Kendall Lettow reflected on the company’s trajectory, saying, “When I joined the team at Blue Harbor Music, I was already impressed by the roster Steve and Miller had built and what they had achieved in just one year. Looking back now on our two-year anniversary makes me very excited for what is ahead for our team of writers and artists.”

Creative Coordinator Miller Arant added, “I’m a huge fan of our writers and am so proud of the roster we’ve built over the past two years. Working with Steve, Kendall, and the incredible Music Row community has been such an amazing experience, and I’m so excited for what’s ahead.”

As Blue Harbor Music enters its next chapter, the company remains focused on expanding its catalog, elevating its writers and artists, and continuing to make a lasting impact in today’s evolving music landscape.