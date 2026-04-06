CTM Outlander Acquires Matt Simons’ Master Catalogue

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) – CTM Outlander today announced the acquisition of the master recording catalogue of acclaimed American singer songwriter Matt Simons. The transaction includes masters spanning Simons’ accomplished career, including the albums Living Proof, Pieces, Catch & Release, When the Lights Go Down, Rak Studio Sessions, and Identity Crisis.

Simons achieved widespread international recognition with his 2015 breakthrough single “Catch & Release (Deepend Remix)”, which reached #1 in multiple territories including Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Slovakia, and Belgium. The track has received Platinum and Gold certifications across key markets such as Canada, South Africa, Norway, Italy, Ireland, Sweden, and Switzerland, solidifying its status as a global hit.

His career first gained momentum with “With You” in 2013, followed by a series of successful releases including “Lose Control” (2016), “We Can Do Better” (2018), and “Open Up” (2019).

“Matt Simons’ master catalogue represents exactly the type of globally resonant and culturally enduring repertoire we are focused on building at CTM Outlander,” said André de Raaff, CEO, CTM Outlander. From “Catch & Release” to his broader body of work, these recordings have demonstrated sustained relevance across markets and platforms. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to invest in high-quality master assets with both proven performance and long-term growth potential.”

The acquisition further advances CTM Outlander’s long term strategic vision to build a diversified and globally impactful music rights portfolio. In addition to expanding one of the world’s leading independent music publishing catalogues, the company has accelerated its investment in masters recordings. The Matt Simons transaction follows prior master rights acquisitions such as Benelux label Dureco, Belgium’s successful CNR catalogue, and American artist, Austin Mahone.

By acquiring culturally significant and commercially proven catalogues, CTM Outlander continues to strengthen its position as a leading global music rights company across genres and territories.