George Clinton, Heart And More Set To Perform At Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Additional performers have been announced for the Recording Academy® and Grammy Museum’s® 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame® Gala, taking place Friday, May 8, at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The newly announced artists include Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and Funkadelic founder George Clinton; Heart, whose founding members Ann and Nancy Wilson are Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients; multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams; and multi-Grammy Award-winning a cappella gospel sextet Take 6. George Clinton, Heart and Lucinda Williams each have a recording being inducted into this year’s Grammy Hall Of Fame.

As previously announced, multi-Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones will also perform at the Gala and will be presented with the Ray Charles Architect of Sound Award. The evening will also honor this year’s label honoree, Warner Records. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Returning as host is esteemed journalist Anthony Mason. The show will be produced by former Grammy Awards® Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich, alongside Renato Basile, Chantel Sausedo, Lindsay Saunders Carl, and Lynne Sheridan, with musical direction by Grammy and Latin Grammy® Award-winning composer, producer and conductor Cheche Alara.

The 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame inducted recordings include 14 titles that span nearly a century of recorded music and range from 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me to Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 to Radiohead’s OK Computer. Others include recordings by Alice Coltrane, Bertha “Chippie” Hill, Ella Jenkins, Eric B. & Rakim, Funkadelic, Heart, Lucinda Williams, Nick Drake, The Rouse Brothers, Selena, and The Soul Stirrers.