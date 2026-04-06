Loew’s Jersey Theatre Unveils Vision for Revitalized Cultural Landmark And New Venue Logo

JERSETY CITY (CelebrityAccess) – The historic Loew’s Jersey Theatre today unveiled a first look at its future as a reimagined, multi-purpose cultural destination, releasing new architectural renderings and designs that highlight the venue’s transformation into a year-round hub for entertainment.

Originally opened in 1929 as one of the five famed “Wonder Theatres,” Loew’s Jersey Theatre is being reestablished as a premier cultural destination in Jersey City’s Journal Square. This restoration is a collaborative partnership between the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA), the State of New Jersey/NJEDA, and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE).

“The Loew’s Jersey Theatre is a symbol of Jersey City’s past and future. For decades, Journal Square has been the heart of our city, home to working families, immigrants, and dreamers, and this restoration is a testament to their resilience and to the neighborhood they never gave up on,” said Jersey City Mayor James Solomon. “The Friends of Loews fought to bring this iconic Wonder Theatre back to life – proving that communities thrive when properly invested in. I’m proud to see the JCRA, the State of New Jersey, and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment come together to make this vision a reality, and I can’t wait for Jersey City residents to walk through those doors.”

Upon reopening, the theatre is expected to host approximately 150 events annually, including live music, comedy and touring performances, sporting and special events as well as community events and educational programming.

Loew’s Jersey Theatre’s restoration continues to support the revitalization of the surrounding Journal Square neighborhood. The project will return the theatre to active use after more than 40 years, transforming the space into a modernized entertainment venue while preserving its historic character.

“These renderings offer a glimpse into the quality of the restoration and an insight into what our patrons, promoters, partners, performers, and neighbors will see when they first step into this very special venue,” said Bruce Wheeler, General Manager of Loew’s Jersey Theatre.

The renderings illustrate the Theatre’s evolution into a 21st-century event space, emphasizing:

• Immersive audience experiences, with advanced lighting, projection, and sound systems supporting concerts, film, live performances, and hybrid events

• Flexible seating and standing configurations, allowing the venue to expand from approximately 2,600 to 4,000 guests.

The visuals present the venue from multiple perspectives, offering a comprehensive view of both the architectural design and the atmosphere of the reimagined interior.

OTJ Architects is the official architect for Loew’s Jersey Theatre. OTJ’s work involves a complete rehabilitation of the historic theatre for use as a live performance venue. The venue’s work includes rehabilitation of the exterior and interior, including modification of the orchestra level floor to create flexible tiers that can be configured with loose seating or cleared for GA events. In addition, the rear of the theatre will have an upgraded loading dock area and back of house support spaces, along with modifications and expansions to the front of house support areas.