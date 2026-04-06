Position Music Signs Sean Silverman To Global Publishing Deal With Born & Raised Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Position Music Founder and CEO Tyler Bacon today announced the signing of Sean Silverman to a global publishing deal with Born & Raised Publishing. As a Los Angeles-based songwriter and producer, Silverman has worked with numerous artists including Burna Boy, Jhayco, Hinds, The Maine, Chain Gang of 1974, Landon Conrath, BEL, Vibarco and Pacifica. He is also a member of the bands The Technicolors and Beach Weather, whose breakout single “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” reached #1 at Alternative radio and climbed to #28 on the U.S. Top 40 charts. Silverman was signed to the company by Shannon Corsi, A&R at Position Music.

“Sean is the type of creative every artist hopes to have in their corner. As a key architect of Beach Weather and The Technicolors, he brings the mindset of a true band member into every collaboration. That authenticity is why he’s so beloved across the music community and our partnership with our friends Jason Bernard and Sarah Stickle at Born & Raised, alongside Brian Moroney, truly feels like a homecoming.” – Shannon Corsi (A&R, Position Music)

“I’ve been independent for over ten years, waiting to find the right partners. Joining forces with Born & Raised and Position Music feels like a natural next step. Meeting Jason Bernard and Sarah Stickle came at the perfect time. Their perspective and instinct for artists like me immediately resonated. Connecting with Shannon Corsi, Mark Chipello, Tyler Bacon, and the entire Position Music crew made it clear that they genuinely understand and champion artists who are building their own paths. Their fearlessness, attitude, and work ethic truly won me over.” – Sean Silverman

“We are excited and proud to be part of Sean’s team as he continues his path as a multi -faceted creative – building on the world that he has already curated for his own bands, Beach Weather and The Technicolors. Sean’s instincts as a songwriter and producer throughout his career have led to huge success in the alternative / pop space on the charts, in the sync world, and on the road, while his incredible sense of melody and prolific instrumentation have already expanded his reach into Latin and hip hop. This partnership between Born & Raised Publishing and Position Music (with Shannon Corsi, Mark Chipello, Tyler Bacon, and their entire team) is the perfect combination of the passion and focus it takes to further support Sean achieving his goals.” – Jason Bernard & Sarah Stickle (Born & Raised Publishing)