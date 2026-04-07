Actor And Musician Sam Palladio Signs With 3686 Records

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Actor and musician Sam Palladio has signed with 3686 Records, the newly launched independent label founded by Levi Hummon and Eric Arjes.

Distributed by The Orchard/Sony, 3686 Records was built with an artist-first mission – prioritizing creative ownership, brand development, and long-term growth. As creatives themselves, Hummon and Arjes are focused on creating a more transparent and empowering path for their roster.

Palladio’s signing marks a defining moment for both the label and his career, ushering in a new chapter as he prepares to release his first new music under the partnership. The upcoming material signals a clear evolution in his artistry, leaning into a fresh, pop-driven sound following the release of his debut album.

“Sam’s artistry and integrity has always been evident from the earliest of conversations,” said Arjes, co-founder of 3686 Records. “When we started this label, our vision was to create a home that could support an artist of his caliber. His new music jumps out of the speakers and pulls you right into his life.”

“We’re so excited to welcome Sam to the 3686 Records family,” added Hummon. “His new music blew us away, and we can’t wait to help bring it into the world. This next chapter really showcases his growth as both a writer and an artist.”

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with 3686 Records,” Palladio said. “I’ve watched the label grow from its early inception into a collective of passionate creatives championing great artists and songwriting. My music has always lived in a left of centre world, and it was important for me to find a home in Nashville that embraces breaking new ground and supporting unique and contemporary artists.”

Palladio, who has called Nashville home for more than a decade, continued, “My first debut album the perfect summer’s day before we lost the light was a tribute to my late mother Sally and the challenges of navigating a huge personal loss. At its core though, it had a pulse and heartbeat that helped me dance through the sadness of that time. This new chapter of music is still inspired by my British roots and leans heavier into the indie pop world this time. It represents finding more stability, reconnecting with myself, and the joys and challenges of the heart when starting over.”

Best known for his role as Gunnar Scott on ABC’s Nashville, Palladio became a fan favorite across the show’s six-season run, which reached more than 5 million viewers weekly. During that time, he was immersed in the worlds of Americana, folk, and country, collaborating with some of the genre’s most respected musicians and songwriters.

Since then, Palladio has continued to establish himself as both a musician and actor. His debut album blended his Cornish roots with his years spent in Nashville and was created alongside Danish producer Søren Hansen (New Politics) and multi-Grammy-winning producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, Snow Patrol, LCD Soundsystem, The Who). His previous releases, including “Something On My Mind” and “Tennessee” featuring Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett, earned critical acclaim and set the stage for this next chapter.