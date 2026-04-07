Atlantic Music Group And Fader Label Announce Multi-Tiered Partnership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Atlantic Music Group and FADER Label announced today that they have formed a multi-level partnership with three key components: a 50/50 joint venture – merging FADER Label’s singular taste and aesthetic with AMG’s expertise and global reach – to sign and develop the careers of new and established artists; distribution and support services for the independently operated FADER Label’s dynamic roster and catalog; and expansion of the bespoke services that FADER Label’s own independent distribution arm, FADER Distribution, can offer to developing artists.

The FADER was established in 1999 by founders Jon Cohen and Rob Stone as a media arm of their successful Cornerstone Agency. FADER Label was launched just three years later with a mission to champion singular artists around the world. After more than two decades, the company remains an important voice in pop culture and independent music.

“FADER Label has established itself as an artist-forward home to a thoughtfully curated roster of creatives. Through the years, it has solidified itself as a reputable tastemaker with a proven track record for artist development,” said Elliot Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Atlantic Music Group. “This partnership is important to Atlantic Music Group as we have a shared spirit—identifying and nurturing artists who are intentional in their craft that will continue to shape music in new and exciting ways.”

“We are excited to join the Atlantic Music Group family,” says Jon Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of FADER Label. “From the moment we met Elliot, Tony, and Zach, along with our long-established relationship with Alana, we knew they were the right partners to help us take FADER Label to the next level. They are fearless in a business that needs more leaders brave enough to break the rules. Above all, they put the artists first and show endless commitment to artist development, and that is what The FADER is built on.”