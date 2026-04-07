Comedy Showcase Rosie Tran Presents Inks A Touring Partnership With Global Talent Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rosie Tran Presents, the comedy showcase hosted by comedian, producer, and podcast host Rosie Tran, has announced plans to expand into live entertainment through a new representation deal with Global Talent Entertainment (GTE).

Fresh from the launch of Rosie Tran Presents—the 10-episode comedy series on Amazon Prime—the partnership with GTE will propel the project into the live touring space with a focus on connecting with North American audiences.

Created and hosted by Tran, Rosie Tran Presents highlights female and diverse comedians through both stand-up and interview segments. Rosie Tran Presents… The Tour will initially focus on Wicked Women, Open Mic Night, and International Comedy, bringing three distinct formats to venues across the U.S.

At GTE, the tour will be represented by Senior Comedy Agent Walter Reyes, who brings over 18 years of experience as a stand-up comic, show producer, and booking agent to the role.

“I created Rosie Tran Presents to celebrate comedians who are sharp, original, and deeply relatable, especially voices that do not always get the spotlight they deserve,” said Rosie Tran. “I’m so excited to bring this diverse lineup to live venues across the country and keep building something that is funny, inclusive, and genuinely connects with people.”

“We’re proud to bring Rosie Tran Presents… The Tour onto the Global Talent Entertainment roster,” added GTE Co-Founders Brian Escandon and DaVon Buckner. “Rosie has created a comedy platform with a fresh point of view, strong audience appeal, and real growth potential. We look forward to developing this in the live touring space.”