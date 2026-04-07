Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Music Fest Announces 2026 Lineup

CHARLESTON, SC (CelebrityAccess) – For the fifth consecutive year, three-time GRAMMY Award winner and Charleston native Darius Rucker teams up with SRE Entertainment to return Riverfront Revival to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 – bringing one of the Lowcountry’s most anticipated music weekends back to the waterfront.

This year’s lineup reflects the festival’s continued evolution: rooted in country while expanding its reach with the addition of hip-hop and genre-blending artists. Rucker, will be joined by Gavin Adcock, Old Dominion, BigXthaPlug, Nelly, Charles Wesley Godwin, Chase Matthew, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Austin Williams, Atlus, Dani Rucker, Gullah Collective, Karley Scott Collins, Saluda Shoals, Mel Washington, Whiskey Run and AC Scar, highlighting a mix of established names and rising talent.

“Riverfront Revival has always been about bringing great music and great people together in a place that means everything to me,” reflects Rucker. “Getting to build this in Charleston year after year has been incredible, and this lineup shows how much it’s grown while still staying true to what the festival is all about.”

Presales are now open. Festivalgoers can sign up to receive a presale passcode. General on-sale begins Wednesday, April 8, at 10 a.m. local time via RiverfrontRevival.FrontgateTickets.com.

Two-day passes will be available for General Admission (starting at $215), GA Plus (starting at $400) and VIP (starting at $660). Single-day passes will also be available for all three tiers (starting at $135, $280, $405, respectively). VIP tickets include dedicated entrances, premium viewing areas at both stages, VIP parking, dedicated bar, premium restrooms and exclusive lounge areas, GA Plus includes a private bar, lounge and air-conditioned restrooms.

Beyond the music, Riverfront Revival continues to support the Charleston community through philanthropic efforts. A portion of proceeds from each ticket sold benefits the Carolyn G. Rucker Nursing Scholarship at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Rock ‘N Roll Rescue, which delivers equitable access to music education locally.