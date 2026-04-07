Grind City Amp In Memphis Debuts On April 22

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Memphis live music scene is expanding with the launch of Grind City Amp, a new concert venue debuting with a performance by soul-rock trio Alabama Shakes on April 22.

Located along the Mississippi riverfront, the 4,500-seat, open-air venue is a collaboration between longtime Memphis brewery Grind City Brewing and concert promoter Nick Barbian, founder of Barbian Entertainment. Upon its opening, Grind City Amp will host both regional and national touring artists, bolstering the city’s live music offerings with a dedicated space for large-scale outdoor programming.

As part of the grand opening week, the venue will host a celebration on April 25 featuring performances from MonoNeon; Eric Gales; Cedric Burnside; Joybomb; Raneem Imam; and Frank McLallen & Extra Eyes. The event will also include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a selection of local food trucks.

“Try to name a city anywhere in the world that has a deeper music history than Memphis,” Barbian told Forbes in an interview earlier this year. “There’s an opportunity here to be one small cog in a bigger machine of building the future of live music in this town.”

“Since the early development of Grind City Brewing Company, I have consistently envisioned integrating live music into our brand experience,” said Grind City Brewing president Hopper Seely. “It has always been important to me that we contribute meaningfully to the rich musical legacy of Memphis. Through my partnership with Nick Barbian, that vision has become a reality. Together, we have created an environment that brings people together in a way that is both authentic and memorable.”

Grind City Amp’s inaugural season also includes a scheduled performance by Chicago-based rock outfit Wilco on July 7, with additional dates to be announced.