Kevin Shivers Elevated To Co-President Of Music At THE·TEAM

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Talent agency THE·TEAM has announced that veteran executive Kevin Shivers has been named Co-President of its music division.

In his new role, Shivers will work closely with President Lee Anderson to oversee the division’s strategy and operations across all sectors of the live music industry.

A respected agent, Shivers represents a high-profile roster of artists including Tyler, the Creator; Kid Cudi; Leon Thomas; Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso; Kali Uchis; Vince Staples; and Jazmine Sullivan, along with content companies such as Crooked Media.

“Kevin is one of the most respected and beloved voices in our business. From his first day with the company, he has made a positive impact through mentorship, strategic input, and a constant drive to improve our business,” said Lee Anderson, President of THE·TEAM’s music group. “He brings a rare combination of instinct, experience, selflessness, and integrity to everything he does. As we look to the future, there is no one better to help lead this group forward.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together and grateful to be stepping into this role at such an important moment for the company,” said Shivers. “What makes this place special is the people—the level of care, ambition, and belief in one another. We’re just getting started, and I’m excited to continue building alongside this team and our clients around the world.”