Laufey Renews Global Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has renewed its global publishing deal with the renowned composer, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Laufey. A two-time GRAMMY Award winner and the youngest-ever recipient of Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (Bewitched), Laufey has captivated audiences worldwide with her distinctive blend of jazz, classical, and pop music.

Laufey will release a deluxe edition of her GRAMMY Award-winning album A Matter of Time on April 10, featuring four new tracks. She will also make her literary debut this month with her first children’s book, Mei Mei The Bunny, out April 21 via Penguin Random House.

Laufey shared: “Excited to be in continued business with the wonderful, progressively minded people at Warner Chappell. Thank you to Gabz, Guy, Carianne, Ryan and David for their belief and partnership.”

Ryan Press, President, North America, WCM added: “Laufey’s a generational talent with a gift for songwriting that feels both timeless and entirely new. A visionary with her own distinct sound, she continues to push boundaries, bringing a fresh perspective to everything she creates. We’re proud to continue championing her at this exciting point in her career as she further defines her global legacy.”

Gabz Landman and David Goldsen, A&R, WCM said: “We are deeply honored to continue our partnership with Laufey, an artist who continues to redefine what it means to have a genuine and lasting impact on culture. Her singular artistry and masterful songwriting have captivated audiences around the world, while her sharp entrepreneurial instincts and heartfelt philanthropic work speak to a vision that extends far beyond the stage. To witness her journey has been a privilege, and we could not be more committed to supporting everything she does next.”

Raised between Reykjavik, Iceland and Washington, D.C., Laufey learned piano and cello as a child, later studying at Berklee College of Music. There, she wrote her debut EP Typical of Me (2021), whose striking single “Street by Street” debuted at No. 1 on Icelandic radio.

With more than 8 billion global streams to date and a social media audience of over 25 million, Laufey’s critically adored catalog have earned her two GRAMMY Awards, the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history, a growing pile of Platinum plaques, a Forbes 30 Under 30 designation, a spot on TIME’s 2025 Women of the Year list, Icelandic knighthood—the prestigious Order of the Falcon, and much more.