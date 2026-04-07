Lee Abrams: Is FM Music Radio Dying? Part II

Last week, I wrote about the notion that music radio on FM is dying. In response, I was asked repeatedly: “What is the radio experience you refer to?”

A few years ago, I wrote a piece that captured some of the qualities that once made radio stations great. The current economic climate, shrinking staffs, and a creative malaise in programming have short‑circuited many of those qualities. Still, that older piece reflects an attitude in radio that has largely disappeared.

That writing came from a time when there was more hope. Even so, delivering a true radio experience is still possible—though it will likely happen on digital platforms rather than terrestrial radio. It will be led by visionaries who have one foot firmly in 2026, a keen understanding of the past (because you cannot design the future without understanding the past), and realistic attitude toward the technology and economics of now.

See the original piece here: https://www.leeabramsmediavisions.com/blog/amazing-radio-stations-what-makes-emand-what-kills-em-sort-of-long-