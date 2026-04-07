Longtime Industry Vet Frederick “Ric” Aliberte, Dead At 76

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New England-based concert industry veteran Frederick “Ric” J. Aliberte died on April 1 at the age of 76.

His passing was announced in an obituary shared by his family; a cause of death was not revealed.

Born in Massachusetts, Aliberte began his career in the Boston music scene in the early 1970s with the launch of his record store, New England Music City. He went on to hold senior roles at major labels, serving as a promotions executive at Elektra/Asylum Records and later as Vice President of A&R at RCA among others.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Aliberte was a dedicated scuba diver and water sports enthusiast. At age 17, he held the record in Massachusetts as the state’s youngest divemaster.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Mary Ellen Aliberte. He is survived by his children, Daniel Aliberte and Gina Marie Aliberte; his grandchildren, Alfred and Allison Aliberte; and his brothers, Fran Aliberte and Mike Aliberte.

Funeral services will take place in Kingston, New York, on April 10. In lieu of flowers, the Aliberte family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.