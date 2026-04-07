Miles Gersh Named EVP, A&R For Warner Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Miles Gersh has been promoted to Executive Vice President, A&R for Warner Records. Since joining the label in 2019, Gersh has discovered, championed, and developed a diverse range of talent, led by generation-defining superstar Zach Bryan. Based at the label’s Los Angeles headquarters, Gersh will continue to report to Warner Records Group CEO & Co-Chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck and work closely with EVP & Head of A&R, Karen Kwak and Gregg Nadel, President of A&R, Warner Records Group.

Bay-Schuck commented, “Miles understands that true artist development starts with a deep respect for the creator’s voice. The partnership he’s built with Zach and his other outstanding artists reflects his commitment to authenticity and his drive to help our talent win on their own terms. Miles is a vital part of the future of Warner Records, and this promotion is a testament to the key role he’s played in elevating our music, our teams, and our culture.”

Gersh said, “I’m deeply grateful to Aaron and Karen for their mentorship and for their belief in me as I take on this new role. They’ve championed a culture I’m proud to be a part of – one that consistently puts the artist first. We have a remarkable roster, backed by the incredible Warner team, and I’m excited to build on our momentum to help take our artists to the next level while bringing game-changing new talent into the fold.”

Gersh first introduced Bryan to Bay-Schuck and the label in 2020, based on the success of his independent albums, DeAnn and Elisabeth. Signing to Warner Records the following year, Bryan simultaneously topped the U.S. album and singles charts in 2023 with Zach Bryan and the Grammy Award-winning megahit, “I Remember Everything” ft. Kacey Musgraves. 2024’s The Great American Bar Scene landed 17 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100, and just last year, Bryan made history with a record-breaking performance at Michigan Stadium that drew the largest ticketed concert audience in U.S. history. Most recently, his superstardom was cemented by his new album, With Heaven on Top, which debuted atop the Billboard 200, marking his second No. 1 on the chart.

In addition to his work with Bryan, Gersh has been instrumental in the development of rising talent such as breakthrough artists bunii, IShowSpeed, Maddox Batson, and CJ, as well as critically acclaimed Detroit rapper Veeze, whose collaborations with heavyweights such as Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty have landed him hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gersh, who most recently served as VP, A&R for Warner Records, has been recognized on Billboard’s 40 Under 40 and Country Power Players lists. He began his music career in 2018 at Doug Morris’s 12Tone Music and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Entrepreneurial Studies from Syracuse University.