Paul Anka To Receive BMI Icon Award At 2026 BMI Pop Awards

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – BMI announced today that prolific singer-songwriter and performer Paul Anka will receive the BMI Icon Award at the 2026 BMI Pop Awards on May 12 at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA. The evening will recognize the pop trailblazer’s legendary career, defined by remarkable longevity and versatility. BMI’s Pop Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year and BMI’s 50 Most-Performed Pop Songs in the U.S. of the previous year will also be named. The private event will be hosted by BMI CEO Mike O’Neill; EVP, Chief Revenue & Creative Officer Mike Steinberg; VP, Worldwide Creative Barbara Cane; VP, Creative, NY Samantha Cox and VP, Creative, LA Tracie Verlinde.

“Throughout an unparalleled and distinguished career, Paul Anka has captured timelessness, writing himself into the soundtrack of popular music where greatness isn’t just a moment, but a lifelong crescendo,” shares Cane. “Paul’s words, melodies and artistry transcend decades and eras, and we’re thrilled to honor him as a BMI Icon. We’re also excited to celebrate and recognize the undeniable talent of all BMI’s brilliant, award-winning songwriters and publishers that we’re privileged to represent. It’s going to be an evening to remember.”

For more than 70 years, Anka’s career has been marked by his alent and unwavering love for songwriting. Anka is the only artist to have a song on the Billboard charts for seven straight decades. He first honed his craft surrounded by the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, Frankie Lymon, and Chuck Berry and was the youngest entertainer to ever perform at the Copacabana. In the early 60’s, he became a junior associate of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and a few years later, wrote the iconic “My Way” for Sinatra. By the 70’s, he had another string of hits like “(You’re) Having My Baby,” “Don’t Like To Sleep Alone,” and “Times Of Your Life” which confirmed his status as an icon of popular music.

He went on to write and collaborate with some of the biggest stars of the time like Connie Francis, Leslie Gore, Buddy Holly, Celine Dion, Tom Jones, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson, Michael Bublé, Drake, and many others. He has recorded over 120 albums in a variety of languages, which have sold nearly 90 million copies worldwide, including 2005’s Gold-certified Rock Swings. He has landed 48 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and famously wrote “Johnny’s Theme” for The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, the longest running theme in television history.

Recently, Anka released his newest studio album, Inspirations of Life and Love, an HBO documentary, Paul Anka: His Way, and announced the development of an autobiographic Broadway musical written by Rupert Holmes.

As the newest BMI Icon honoree, Anka joins an elite group of songwriters who have received BMI’s highest honor for their “unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers.” Previous recipients include Barry Manilow, The Bee Gees, Brian Wilson, Carlos Santana, Carole King, Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Foster, Dolly Parton, the Jacksons, John Fogerty, Kris Kristofferson, Mann & Weil, Merle Haggard, Nile Rodgers, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Willie Nelson, Mike Stoller and Carole Bayer Sager among others.