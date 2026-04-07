Pershing Square Capital Makes A $64 Billion Dollar Offer For Universal Music Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Pershing Square Capital Management, the hedge fund founded by the noted activist investor Bill Ackerman, revealed it has submitted a big bid to acquire the label giant Universal Music Group in a deal worth $64 billion.

In the Transaction, UMG will merge with Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd. with the newly merged company becoming a publicly traded Nevada corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. As part of the transaction, which is expected to close by the end of 2026, UMG’s shareholders will will receive a total of €9.4 billion in cash (or €5.05 per share) and 0.77 shares of New UMG stock for each share of UMG held.

The proposed transaction would see Pershing acquire all outstanding shares of UMG with equity financing backed by Pershing Square and affiliates.

“Since UMG’s listing, Sir Lucian Grainge and the company’s management have done an excellent job nurturing and continuing to build a world-class artist roster and generating strong business performance,” said Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman. “However, UMG’s stock price has languished due to a combination of issues that are unrelated to the performance of its music business and importantly, all of them can be addressed with this transaction.”

According to Pershing Square, economic headwinds affecting UMG include uncertainty about Bolloré Group’s 18% stake in the company, delays in the public listing of UMG on U.S. exchanges and the lack of investor credit in UMG’s valuation for its €2.7 billion stake in Spotify among other issues.

Sullivan & Cromwell, White & Case, and Stibbe serve as Pershing Square and SPARC’s legal advisors, and Jefferies serves as financial advisor to Pershing Square and SPARC.