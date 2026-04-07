Rapper Offset Shot Outside Florida Casino

HOLLYWOOD, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Rapper Offset, a former member of the hip‑hop group Migos, was hospitalized Monday night after being shot outside a Florida casino, according to law enforcement and the artist’s representatives.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, authorities said. Police responded to reports of gunfire and secured the area within minutes. Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries described as non‑life‑threatening.

In a statement released to multiple media outlets, a spokesperson for Offset confirmed the incident, saying the rapper is stable and being closely monitored while receiving medical care.

It has been reported that the Seminole Police Department have two people detained at the scene as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials emphasized that the situation was contained and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. Casino operations reportedly continued as normal following the incident.

Offset found fame as one‑third of the Atlanta‑based rap trio Migos, alongside Quavo and Takeoff. The group became one of the most influential acts in hip‑hop during the 2010s, producing chart‑topping hits such as “Bad and Boujee” and earning multiple Grammy nominations. Offset has also maintained a successful solo career in recent years.

The incident comes several years after the death of Migos member Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston in 2022.