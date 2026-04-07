Singer-Songwriter David Wiffen Passes

TORONTO, ONTARIO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian-based singer/songwriter David Wiffen passed away in an Ottawa hospice with his wife Joanne by his side yesterday (April 5th, 2026). He was 84.

The quality of Wiffen’s songwriting has been such that his songs have been recorded by such leading Canadian acts as Ian and Sylvia, Anne Murray, the Cowboy Junkies, Blackie & The Rodeo Kings, and Brent Titcomb.

Among the Americans that covered his songs have been Tom Rush, Harry Belafonte, Jerry Jeff Walker, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Roger McGuinn, the Byrds, David Bromberg, Eric Anderson, the Jayhawks, the Black Crowes, and Bill Camplin; as well as Pakistani-British singer/songwriter Rumer.

Wiffen was born in 1942 in Redhill, Surrey, a town south of London. His family had been evacuated from their home in East Dulwich to escape German bombing raids.

He moved to Canada when he was 16, and played around the Toronto’s Yorkville Village, performing regularly alongside Ian & Sylvia Tyson, Gordon Lightfoot and future Mamas and Papas singer Denny Doherty.

A move to Vancouver led to Wiffen recording his debut solo album “David Wiffen at the Bunkhouse Coffeehouse” in 1965. Only 100 copies were pressed on the Universal International label, making the recording a significant collectible before its reissue in 2021.

Eventually, Wiffen settled in Ottawa, Ontario quickly becoming a pivotal member of its local folk music scene alongside such singer/songwriters as Bruce Cockburn, Brent Titcomb and Sandy Crawley in the local groups The Children and Three’s A Crowd. He was also a regular performer at the internationally known Le Hibou Coffee House club.

In 1970, he landed a deal with Fantasy Records in Oakland, California. And traveled there to record his eponymous solo studio album “David Wiffen” which turned out to be a disappointment for him when released the following year.

Wiffen, however, rebounded with his superb 1973 United Artists Record album, “Coast To Coast Fever,” which was produced by Bruce Cockburn. It featured 7 original songs, and three others written by Cockburn, Willie P. Bennett, and Murray McLauchlan.

However, it would be 26 years before he returned to the recording studio for his album “South of Somewhere” for True North Records in 1999.

Throughout the 1970s, Wiffen had continued to work in Canada, but eventually gave up performing. He then worked as a limousine driver, and later as a driver for the handicapped. However, after injuring his back, he turned to writing poetry and painting.

Starting in the early 1990s Wiffen saw renewed interest in his work after The Cowboy Junkies covered his song “Driving Wheel” in 1992 that eventually led to a series of Wiffen reissues and collections of previously unreleased material being released.

In 2014, the American collector’s label Water released an expanded version of his Fantasy LP on CD with four previously unreleased tracks.

A year later, True North Records in Canada released “Songs from the Lost and Found,” 17-track compilation of unreleased recordings.

In 2021, there was Marapeche Records vinyl release of his debut LP “Live at the Bunkhouse,” followed by Mousehole Music NLC’s CD version.

In 2024. “David Wiffen – Timeless Songs (Unreleased Stage & Studio Recordings 1974/93)” was released by New Shot Records in Italy, largely from CBC Radio and CTV sources.