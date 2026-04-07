The Band Perry Signs With Borchetta Entertainment Group For Management

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Founder and Chairman Scott Borchetta announces the signing of GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winning group The Band Perry (Kimberly Perry, Johnny Costello) to the new Borchetta Entertainment Group (B.E.G.) management division, brought in by Shelby Marvel, formerly of Make Wake Artists, who joins the B.E.G. management team. Already signed to Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, The Band Perry released “PSYCHOLOGICAL,” its first new song in nine years, on February 13th.

“Kimberly and I have had so many incredible successes in the past, and as we’ve both entered this new season, we’re finding we’re more aligned than ever,” says Borchetta. “She is one of the greatest live frontwomen of all-time and her musical vision has never been clearer. This is going to be a beautiful era for The Band Perry.”

“There are very few people who truly see your vision and fight for it the way Scott has always fought for mine,” adds Perry. “Being apart for a moment only made it clearer how rare that kind of belief is. I’m obsessed with building this second chapter with him. I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve built so far and wildly excited about everything we’re about to.”

“Partnering with Scott Borchetta and Borchetta Entertainment Group comes down to shared values—believing in artists, doing the work, and building something that lasts,” says Marvel. “Stepping into Season 2 of The Band Perry with someone who’s been in their corner since day one makes it that much more meaningful. I’m proud to also bring Trey Pendley and Kendell Marvel into what we’re building together.”

The Band Perry made its memorable return to Nashville’s Country Radio Seminar (CRS) during the Big Machine Records/Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment luncheon on March 20th, opening with the song that captivated fans during the band’s CRS New Faces set in 2011 — “You Lie” – while also performing its No. 1 hit “Better Dig Two” and new song “PSYCHOLOGICAL.”

Husband-wife duo Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello joined Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now Podcast to talk about the new season of the group, upcoming music and more. They also joined Bobby Bones for an episode of BobbyCast, which livestreamed via Netflix on Tuesday, March 17th.

THE BAND PERRY’S PSYCHO RODEO TOUR:

Wed., Apr. 8 | Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Fri., Apr. 10 | Busch Gardens Tampa Bay | Tampa, FL

Sat., Apr. 11 | Seminole Brighton Casino | Okeechobee, FL

Thu., Apr. 16 | Gold Strike Casino Resort | Tunica Resorts, MS

Sat., Apr. 18 | Two Step Inn 2026 | Georgetown, TX

Thu., Apr. 23 | Jergel’s Rhythm Grille | Warrendale, PA

Fri., Apr. 24 | Kent State University At Tuscarawas | New Philadelphia, OH

Fri., May. 15 | Boots In The Park Albuquerque 2026 | Albuquerque, NM

Thu., Jun. 11 | The Minnesota Discovery Center | Chisholm, MN

Sat., Jun. 13 | Caesars Event Center At Caesars Southern Indiana | Elizabeth, IN

Fri., Jun. 26 | Red Wine And Brew Fest 2026 | Laporte, IN

Sat., Jun. 27 | Niswonger Performing Arts Center Of Northwest Ohio | Van Wert, OH

Thu., Jul. 2 | Cherokee Hotel & Casino West Siloam Springs | West Siloam Springs, OK

Fri., Jul. 3 | Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa | Catoosa, OK

Sat., Jul. 4 | Madisonville City Park | Madisonville, KY

Wed., Jul. 15 | The Backyard Country BBQ- Anchorage 2026 | Anchorage, AK

Thu., Jul. 16 | The Backyard Country BBQ- Fairbanks 2026 | Fairbanks, AK

Sat., Jul. 18 | Linn County Fair 2026 | Albany, OR

Sat., Aug. 15 | Lasso 2026 | Montréal, QC

Sat., Aug. 29 | Red, White, And Boots 2026 | Huntingburg, IN

Thu., Sep. 10 | The Kenley Amphitheater | Layton, UT

Sat., Sep. 12 | Happy Canyon Arena | Pendleton, OR