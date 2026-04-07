Ticketmaster Launches A New Integration With CashorTrade

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketmaster has announced a new collaboration with the fan-to-fan face value resale marketplace CashorTrade, allowing verified Ticketmaster tickets to be resold on CashorTrade’s platform at face value or below.

The integration expands Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange program, which launched in 2019 to provide artists with a method to protect fans through resale price caps.

Founded in 2009, CashorTrade is the pioneer of the “Face Value Movement.” The platform is trusted by a wide range of artists, including Phish; Stick Figure; Waxahatchee; Daniel Donato; Umphrey’s McGee; Joe Russo’s Almost Dead; The Heavy Heavy; Pigeons Playing Ping Pong; moe.; Neal Francis; The Disco Biscuits; and Kitchen Dwellers.

“What started in the parking lots as a fight for fairness has grown into something much bigger,” said Brando Rich, CEO and Co-Founder of CashorTrade. “This integration gives fans more freedom to buy and sell authenticated tickets at the artists’ original prices.”

“Fans deserve more ways to buy and sell tickets at the original price, with confidence that what they’re getting is legitimate,” added David Marcus, EVP of Music at Ticketmaster. “By working with CashorTrade, we’re expanding face value resale in a way that gives fans more choice, and we’ll continue to support partnerships with resale platforms that operate with integrity and respect artist terms.”