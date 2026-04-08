Carly Pearce Raises $45K For Nashville’s Pet Community Center With Benefit At City Winery

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – 4x ACM Award, 3x CMA Award and GRAMMY® Award winning country star Carly Pearce turned music into mission by drawing a sold-out crowd to help raise $45,000 for Nashville’s Pet Community Center (PCC) with her show at City Winery.

Opening the evening, singer-songwriter Ashley Cooke performed an acoustic set of songs, including her #1 hit, “Your Place,” all in honor of her canine companion, Chance.

Next up, Pearce, Grand Ole Opry and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame member, took the stage for a powerful and emotional acoustic performance that featured her popular #1 hits as well as new songs such as, “Dreams Come True,” and her current chart climbing duet with Riley Green, “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay.” Another highlight of the evening was when Pearce invited Cooke back to the stage to perform her chart-topper, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

Pearce stopped to share with the audience, “I am honored to be here tonight to raise money and awareness for needy pets in our community. Pet Community Center does tremendous work to provide veterinary care, food, supplies, and spaying and neutering services to the most vulnerable pets in Nashville. As a dog mom of Johnny and June, I am here to honor them tonight!”

“When I dreamed up this idea for a music fundraiser for Pet Community Center, Carly was the first artist I thought of,” says Damon Whiteside, Board Member of Pet Community Center and CEO of Academy of Country Music. “She immediately said yes which shows her caring heart, and I’m thrilled that her participation led to so much new awareness of the organization’s mission and important fundraising among her fans and the music industry. I am grateful to Carly and Ashley for donating their time and talents to the cause.”

In addition to donating her time to perform, Carly announced from stage she would be donating an additional $5,000 to PCC.

PCC has been serving Nashville since 2011 by offering low-cost vaccines and affordable veterinary care. PCC also helps control the animal population citywide through a high-volume spay/neuter program. Your support helps fund these crucial programs, contributing to the quality of life for local animals and the people who love them.

We are incredibly grateful to Carly and Ashley for using their voices and their platforms to support pets and people who love them,” shared Brandon Dyce, President and CEO of PCC. “Because of their generosity–and the compassion of everyone who joined us–we raised over $45,000 to expand access to lifesaving veterinary care. At Pet Community Center, that kind of impact means thousands of families can keep their pets happy, healthy and at home with the people who love them dearly.”

With the support of Nashville’s brightest stars and a compassionate community, PCC can serve more families with pets, break down financial barriers, and ensure no pet is left behind–ultimately saving more lives. One hundred percent of funds raised at the event went directly to PCC.