City Of Mobile And Oak View Group Announce Naming Rights Deal For New Mobile Arena

MOBILE, AL (CelebrityAccess) – The City of Mobile and Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services, today introduced Regions Bank as the naming rights partner for Mobile’s new, highly anticipated sports and entertainment destination. The newly named 10,000-seat Regions Arena is scheduled to open in early 2027. As part of the agreement, Regions Bank will also become the Official Banking Partner of Regions Arena, the Mobile Convention Center, and Saenger Theater, as well as the Official Banking Partner for the new Mobile Hockey Team, scheduled to begin play at the venue with the 2027-28 season. “This announcement is about more than a name — it’s about what we’re building together for the future of Mobile. We’re proud to partner with Regions Bank, an institution that has long been part of this community and believes in where our city is headed,” said Mobile Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis. “Regions Arena will be a place where Mobilians will gather for generations to come and where visitors can experience the best of our city.” For Regions Bank, the investment aligns with a long-standing focus on strengthening communities through both financial services and civic engagement. The bank has served Mobile and the surrounding area for generations, supporting people, families, and businesses while playing an active role in local development efforts. “It’s only natural for Regions Bank to make this investment. There’s no other place quite like Mobile, Alabama. And there’s no other company that serves Mobile quite like Regions,” said Bruner Binion, Mobile Market President for Regions Bank. “Our mission is to make life better for the communities we serve. This lasting investment will help bring people together, create opportunity, and support continued growth across the Gulf Coast for years to come.” Oak View Group, which will manage the venue, secured the multi-year partnership on behalf of the City of Mobile through its Global Partnerships division. OVG also manages the Mobile Convention Center and Saenger Theater, representing an integrated partnership model that brings together venue management, hospitality, and global partnerships across the market. “We’ve built a strong relationship with the City of Mobile, and we’re proud to welcome Regions Bank into a shared vision for the future of live entertainment in the city,” said Peter Luukko, Co-Chairman, Oak View Group. “Regions Arena will play an important role in bringing new events and momentum to the community, and we’re excited to see its impact take shape.” “Securing Regions Bank as our naming rights partner is a significant milestone for this project and a reflection of the opportunity in Mobile,” added Dan Griffis, President, Oak View Group Global Partnerships. “Our partnership with Regions Bank is especially meaningful because of their commitment to community service and financial empowerment. We are dedicated to making our communities better places to live, and Regions Arena will further our mission of bringing people together through the power of live entertainment.” Once completed in 2027, Regions Arena will be perfectly suited for live concerts, family shows, and sporting events, including ice hockey. Designed with local culture in mind, the venue will also support Mobile’s longstanding Mardi Gras traditions while providing a modern platform to attract major touring acts. Beyond events, the arena is expected to serve as a year-round gathering place that supports local businesses, creates jobs, and expands access to live entertainment for residents and visitors.

“Regions Arena is set to become a premier destination for unforgettable experiences, bringing people together through music, sports, and community pride,” said Erik Hudson, General Manager of Regions Arena. “Regions Arena will play a vital role in energizing the Southeast footprint, and we look forward to opening this great venue next year.”