Dylan Gossett Signs With TMWRK For Management

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – TMWRK signs Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records recording artist Dylan Gossett for management. Gossett’s team now includes Andrew McInnes, Paddy Scace and Sydney Clarke at TMWRK.

“We could not be happier to be working with Dylan,” says Andrew McInnes, CEO and founder of TMWRK. “We have been fans go a few years now and are very excited for his very bright future.”

Hailing from Austin, Texas, 27-year-old Gossett has quickly become a rising face of Texas Country with his signature blend of Americana and Red Dirt influences and lyricism rooted in his southern upbringing. The multi-Platinum certified singer and songwriter initially took flight in 2023 with his breakthrough single “Coal,” which has now passed half-a-billion streams. “Coal” struck a chord with global audiences, cracking the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Official Singles Chart and picking up multi-platinum certifications around the world, with tastemakers like The New York Times declaring “Coal” “One of the year’s best country songs.”