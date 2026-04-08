Journey Postpones Multiple Shows

DES MOINES, Iowa (CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Journey was forced to postpone a scheduled performance in Des Moines on Wednesday night.

Journey was slated to perform at Casey’s Center in Des Moines as part of their “Final Frontier Tour” but postponed due to an “illness within the band’s camp” according to a statement from the venue.

The band also postponed a scheduled performance at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on April 9.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new concert dates. Ticket holders will be notified via email once new dates are announced, according to the statement.

A new date for the postponed shows have not been announced but tickets for the postponed show will be honored at the rescheduled date.

Journey is set to return to the stage at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on April 12.