Peermusic Signs Songwriter And Artist Eyelar Forming JV With 2-Tone Entertainment

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – – Peermusic, the global independent music publishing company with 39 offices in 33 countries, has signed songwriter/recording artist Eyelar Mirzazadeh (professionally known as Eyelar) to a multi-faceted, go-forward worldwide publishing deal as announced today by Ralph W. Peer, Managing Director, U.K., Australasia and Vice President of peermusic’s African and Middle East operations and Goetz von Einem, Managing Director GSA & Senior Vice President Digital and European Legal Affairs Peermusic.

Through the deal, Peermusic publishes Eyelar for future works, administers select back-catalog and, in partnership with 2-Tone Entertainment and Eyelar, establishes a writer development joint venture to sign emerging talent. The exclusive songwriter agreement publishing deal was signed in collaboration by peermusic U.K. and peermusic Germany.

Eyelar’s writing catalogue has generated over 2 billion streams globally, positioning her as one of the most influential creative voices across contemporary pop and electronic music. Her credits span globally recognised artists including Charli XCX, RAYE, JADE, Anitta and Demi Lovato, alongside collaborations with leading electronic and alternative artists including Fred again.., Swedish House Mafia, Danny L Harle and Brian Eno.

Eyelar contributed to Fred again..’s GRAMMY Award-winning album Actual Life 3 and continues to collaborate on new material including PARISI & Fred again.. “This Is Real”. Her collaboration with Purple Disco Machine, “Dopamine”, has surpassed 188 million Spotify streams, earning Gold certifications in Germany and Italy. Eyelar also co-wrote five songs on Sevdaliza’s album Heronia, including the global hit “Alibi” – a track that has surpassed 1 billion streams worldwide and achieved Diamond certification in France.

Harry Knyt, Head of A&R, UK, Peermusic and Sarah Schneider, Head of A&R, Peermusic Germany commented: “We’re thrilled to be working with Eyelar. Through the joint venture with Eyelar and 2-Tone Entertainment we will have the opportunity to help build careers for the next generation of writers coming through.”

Shaurav D’Silva, Founder of 2-Tone Entertainment, added: “The role of creative partners is evolving. Writers today are increasingly building long-term creative ecosystems around their work, and our focus is to support that process by connecting great writing with the right collaborators globally. Eyelar has an exceptional instinct for culturally resonant records and for recognising emerging creative voices early. This JV partnership with Peermusic allows us to continue building her career internationally, supported by peermusic’s global infrastructure, while creating a framework that supports the next generation of writers.”

Eyelar commented: “I’m excited to be starting this next chapter with Peermusic and continuing to build with 2-Tone. I’m grateful for everyone who has supported the journey so far and look forward to creating meaningful new music and collaborations in this next phase.”

Born in Amsterdam with Iranian heritage and now based in London, Eyelar’s work is characterised by emotional depth and melodic instinct, bridging pop, alternative and electronic music. Alongside her writing career, her own artist project explores similarly personal themes, translating lived experience into globally resonant music.

Her forthcoming debut album Promise of Chaos is set for release later this year.

Eyelar is managed by Shaurav D’Silva at 2-Tone Entertainment, a London-based company focused on long-term artist and writer development through collaborative partnerships and globally connected creative networks.