Queen Latifah To Host The 52nd Annual American Music Awards

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Dick Clark Productions (DCP) and broadcast partner CBS announced that award-winning actor musician and actor Queen Latifah will be the host of the 52nd annual American Music Awards.

The 52nd American Music Awards returns to CBS and Paramount+ on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 from the world-renowned MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the largest venue in the show’s history, to honor the most influential artists and songs of 2025.

“I am so excited to return to the American Music Awards stage to host this year,” said Latifah. “It’s been an incredible year for music and there is no better place to celebrate than in Vegas.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Queen Latifah back as host of the American Music Awards,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions. “A true powerhouse and trailblazer, she brings a dynamic presence and deep connection to both fans and fellow artists, making her the perfect choice to lead a night celebrating the biggest names and most defining moments in music.”

Nominations for the 52nd American Music Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Fan voting opens the same day, April 14, and will remain open until May 8, 2026.

Additional details, including performers, presenters, and special honorees for the 52nd AMAs, will be announced in the coming weeks.