Rogers Stadium Drives More Than $500M In Economic Activity In First Season

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation Canada has released new findings showing that Rogers Stadium generated more than $500 million in economic activity during its inaugural season, highlighting the essential role live music plays in Toronto’s economy.

Opened in June 2025 at YZD — the former Downsview Airport Lands — the privately funded, purpose built outdoor music venue was built to meet the surging demand for stadium-scale tours in Toronto. A formal assessment by Nordicity, a global firm specializing in economic data collection, found that in its first season the 14 concerts and 700,000 fans at Rogers Stadium contributed $388 million in GDP and $115 million in federal and provincial tax revenue.

The stadium also served as a major engine for the community, supporting the equivalent of over 3,000 full-time jobs across hospitality, production, transportation, and local supplier networks, while creating $218 million in labour income for employees. These results highlight how live music fuels employment and economic opportunity across multiple sectors.

“Major events like those at Rogers Stadium help protect Ontario’s economy by attracting visitors, supporting local businesses and creating good jobs,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “The success of this venue highlights the important role live music plays in strengthening our tourism sector and keeping Ontario competitive as a global destination for world-class entertainment.”

“Rogers Stadium is already delivering strong economic results for Toronto, creating thousands of jobs, supporting local businesses and driving significant growth in its first season,” said Mayor Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto. “I’m excited for the season ahead and the continued impact it will bring, strengthening our economy, boosting tourism and reinforcing Toronto’s position as a world-class destination for live music and major events.”

“Rogers Stadium was designed to keep Toronto competitive on the global music circuit while delivering an entertaining experience for fans and artists alike,” said Wayne Zronik, President of Business Operations, Live Nation Canada. “The scale of impact in our first season — from supporting thousands of local jobs to driving new customers to neighbourhood small businesses — shows how a world-class music venue acts as a force for good in our city. We’re proud of these results and look forward to building on this success when we reopen this summer.”

The data underscores how world-class shows create a significant multiplier effect, with concert tourism driving major spending at local hotels, restaurants and attractions. Neighbourhood gems in North York, including local favourite Cocoon Coffee, reported revenue increases of up to 20 per cent on concert days.

“More and more, people are travelling for the moments that stay with you: a major concert, a can’t-miss festival or a defining sporting event,” said Andrew Weir, President and CEO of Destination Toronto. “Toronto is the place for those experiences and we need large-scale venues like Rogers Stadium to attract the biggest acts in global entertainment. That’s how we draw more visitors and turn those moments into real benefits felt across the city’s economy.”

The findings are part of a broader study assessing Live Nation Canada’s impact as both a leading venue operator and the country’s premier concert promoter and tour producer. By bringing global tours to major sites across the Greater Toronto Area — including 27 stadium-scale events at Rogers Stadium and Rogers Centre last summer — Live Nation Canada generated a total of $577 million in regional economic activity. This record-breaking season supported the equivalent of roughly 5,000 full-time jobs and generated $172 million in federal and provincial tax revenue, establishing the region as a primary destination for the world’s biggest touring acts.

Rogers Stadium reopens for its 2026 season on May 23, with five sold-out Bruno Mars dates and many other exciting shows planned throughout the summer.