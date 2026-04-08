The Canadian Country Music Association Announces Natalie Waller As The 2026 Leonard T. Rambeau International Award Honoree

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) has announced that Natalie Waller is the 2026 recipient of the Leonard T. Rambeau International Award, recognizing her 28 years with Australia’s ABC Music and her significant contributions to the international reach of Canadian artists.

Named in honor of the beloved artist manager, the award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated an extraordinary, long-standing commitment to advancing the initiatives of the Canadian country music industry on the international stage.

With a career spanning almost three decades, Waller has played a vital role in the success and global growth of the long-running independent label ABC Music. As Head of ABC Music at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)—a position she has held for more than 13 years—Waller has overseen a period of immense expansion, previously serving in business affairs and as General Manager before assuming her current leadership post.

“I’ve always loved lifting the country music genre, connecting people, and helping artists grow—it’s something I care deeply about,” shares Waller. “Music thrives when we open doors across borders, share stories, and create meaningful cultural exchange. Australia and Canada share such similar culture, history, and humor; as two of the strongest country music markets globally, there is enormous potential when we support each other. Receiving the Leonard T. Rambeau International Award is deeply meaningful to me, as it celebrates the power of collaboration and the global community I’m so proud to be part of.”

“The impact of Natalie’s support for the Canadian country music community, both in Australia and on the international stage, has been profound,” says Amy Jeninga, President of the CCMA. “Through her commitment to opening doors, fostering connections, and creating opportunities beyond our borders, she has helped countless Canadian artists reach new audiences and advance their careers globally. This recognition reflects not only her leadership, but her steadfast dedication to championing talent worldwide.”

The award will be presented during Canadian Country Music Week, which will take place in Saskatoon in September 2026.