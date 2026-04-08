The Jazz Journalists Association Reveals The Jazz Heroes For 2026

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Recognizing that the music, business, and culture of jazz rely on a vast network of activists and advocates, the Jazz Journalists Association (JJA) today celebrates 34 grassroots culture workers from 32 cities—including, for the first time, London—as the 2026 Jazz Heroes.

This announcement officially launches the JJA’s 31st annual Jazz Awards season during Jazz Appreciation Month, culminating on International Jazz Day (April 30) with local presentations and celebrations nationwide.

Nominated by their local communities, Jazz Heroes are individuals who go beyond their professional duties to sustain and expand the music in their own backyards. Portraits and full profiles are available at JJAJazzAwards.org/2026-jazz-heroes.

This year’s honorees include:

Brenda Hopkins Miranda (San Juan, PR): Pianist, scholar, and vlogger who serves as an island-wide cultural catalyst.

Bill Martinez (San Francisco, CA): An immigration attorney instrumental in facilitating U.S. performances for dozens of Cuban artists.

Fiona Ross (London, UK): Pianist, vocalist, and founder of Women in Jazz Media.

Lauren Parks (East St. Louis, IL): Leader of the campaign transforming Miles Davis’s childhood home into the “House of Miles” community center.

Henry “The Skipper” Franklin (Los Angeles, CA): Legacy bassist, mentor, and anchor of the L.A. music community.

The complete list features a diverse range of advocates, from radio voices in Detroit and Rochester to jam-session organizers in Toledo and the founder of New York City’s Jazz Power Initiative.

Local Celebrations

Jazz Heroes will receive their awards at community events throughout April. Notable presentations include:

Houston: Tenor saxophonist Tierney Malone will accept his award at a “Coltrane 100” concert at DACAMERA on April 10.

Rochester: Longtime WGMC anchor Derrick Lucas will be honored during a free Rick Holland Big Band performance at Tropix Nightclub on April 14.

Chicago: Singer-historian Maggie Brown will be celebrated at a JJA Party at the Palmer House on April 29.