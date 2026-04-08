Tiffany Young Signs A 360 Deal With PMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pacific Music Group, the entertainment company founded by NE-YO, Sonu Nigam, MC Jin, and veteran executive Jonathan Serbin announced the signing of singer-songwriter Tiffany Young to both a recording contract and 360 management deal.

Young, who is best known as the lead singer of the popular K-pop group Girls’ Generation, has a huge online fanbase with more than 16 million followers on Instagram and a career that spans music, film, television, and theater.

Her first release under the PMG banner is slated to arrive later this year, marking the 10th anniversary of her debut solo release.

“Tiffany is exactly the kind of artist Pacific Music Group was built to partner with,” said Jonathan Serbin, Co-Founder and CEO of Pacific Music Group. “She’s a true pioneer, an artist who helped define a generation, yet continues to evolve creatively across music, acting, and global culture. Launching our Korean roster with Tiffany is incredibly meaningful, and her 10th anniversary solo release will be a powerful statement of where she’s headed next. Korea is a cornerstone of the global music industry, and this signing, alongside our expanded Seoul team, reflects our long-term commitment to the market.”

“This next phase of my career is about intention, ownership, and global connection,” said Tiffany Young. “Pacific Music Group understands my journey, from Girls’ Generation to my solo work, to acting and musical theater, and they share my vision for what’s possible moving forward. With my 10th solo anniversary coming up and so much history to celebrate with SONEs around the world, it feels like the perfect moment to build something new together,” Young added.