Twisted Sister Announces New Their First New Shows Without Dee Snider

(CelebrityAccess) — The legendary rock band Twisted Sister announced their first new dates since the departure of frontman Dee Snider.

The newly announced shows begin on September 4th at the Borealis Theatre in Palmer, Alaska; followed by the Choctaw Casino in Durant, Oklahoma on September 12; The OLG Stage at Fallsview in Niagara Falls on October 8; and Caesar Windor in Ontario on October 10.

The new shows are the first announced since the band recruited Sebastian Bach as their new frontman, replacing longtime member Dee Snider who bowed out of the band’s planned farewell tour due to health issues.

Along with Bach, the band’s current lineup features longtime guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda along with bassist Russell Pzutto and drummer Joey Cassata.

Twisted Sister was scheduled to embark on their 50th anniversary farewell tour this year but were forced to shelve those plans following the abrupt retirement of singer and lead songwriter Dee Snider. Snider first joined the band in 1976, following the exit of founding vocalist Michael O’Niel and his short-lived replacement Frank Karuba.