ACM Awards Announce Nominations With Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson Leading The Way

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) announced nominations for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, with Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Lainey Wilson receiving the most nominations. The 61st ACM Awards will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from the world-renowned MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans will also be able to watch the broadcast on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, as well as in the Amazon Music app.

Returning to the Sunday night timeslot, the Emmy-nominated, star-powered ACM Awards experience will feature unprecedented performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments from the biggest Country Music stars, including performances by Cody Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, and Riley Green, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Leading up to the big night, the Academy of Country Music will take over Las Vegas with previously announced ACM Awards week events including “ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green: Riley Green & Friends” at Topgolf Las Vegas Friday, May 15 with Lauren Alaina, Randy Houser, and Rodney Atkins, alongside headliner Riley Green, as well as “ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash” at Mandalay Bay Beach Saturday, May 16 with Ashley Cooke, Braxton Keith, Dasha, Flatland Cavalry, Tucker Wetmore, and more.

Tickets for the 61st ACM Awards and ACM Awards week events are available for purchase on AXS.com, offering fans exclusive entry into a nonstop weekend packed with performances by their favorite Country stars.

Fans can also stream the Official ACM Awards playlist available now on Amazon Music in celebration of this year’s nominees. Fans can listen to country music’s biggest stars, such as Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Lainey Wilson, directly on the Amazon Music app HERE.

NOMINEE HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE 61ST ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS:

• Female artists lead with the most nominations, including Megan Moroney with nine nominations, followed by Miranda Lambert with eight nominations, and then followed by Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson, tied with seven nominations each.

• Megan Moroney leads with the most nominations, and the most nominations across categories, with nine total, including her first nomination for Entertainer of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and third consecutive nomination for Female Artist of the Year and Visual Media of the Year (“6 Months Later”) as an Artist, and her first as Director. Moroney also receives nominations for Song of the Year (“Am I Ok?”) as an Artist and Songwriter, Single of the Year (“6 Months Later”), and Music Event of the Year (“You Had To Be There”) with Kenny Chesney.

• Miranda Lambert, the most-decorated artist in ACM Awards history, receives eight nominations, the most nominations she’s received in a single year since 2016. She receives her 17th nomination for Female Artist of the Year and her ninth nomination for Song of the Year, and 16th total nomination (including Artist and Songwriter credits) in the category.

• Ella Langley, the reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year, receives seven nominations. This is her first nomination in the Artist-Songwriter of the Year category, as well as her first nomination credited as a Producer for Single of the Year (“Choosin’ Texas”).

• Lainey Wilson, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, receives seven nominations. This marks her fourth consecutive nomination for Female Artist of the Year and third straight nod for Entertainer of the Year, categories she has won every year she’s been nominated. Wilson’s nomination for Song of the Year (“Somewhere Over Laredo”), marks her fifth consecutive in the category and ninth total nomination overall (including Artist and Songwriter credits) in the category.

• Chris Stapleton, the reigning Male Artist of the Year, receives the most nominations for a male artist with six total, including his fifth consecutive nomination for Entertainer of the Year and his 11th consecutive nomination for Male Artist of the Year (an award he’s won five times).

• Zach Top, the reigning New Male Artist of the Year, receives five nominations, including his first for Male Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (“I Never Lie”), both as an Artist and Songwriter, and for Single of the Year (“I Never Lie”).

• Cody Johnson receives his third consecutive nomination for Entertainer of the Year, as well as his fourth consecutive nomination for Visual Media of the Year (“The Fall”).

• Riley Green receives four nominations, his third consecutive for Music Event of the Year, and his first-ever nominations for Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe), and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

• Morgan Wallen receives his fourth consecutive nomination for Entertainer of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and his third nomination for Album of the Year (I’m The Problem).

• Luke Combs receives his seventh consecutive nomination for both Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. A win for Combs in the Entertainer category will also clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act’s respective New Artist (Male, Female, Duo or Group) and Artist (Male, Female, Duo or Group) categories. Past ACM Triple Crown Award recipients include Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, and others. Combs earns his third nomination for Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

• Jelly Roll receives his third consecutive nomination for Entertainer of the Year.

• Parker McCollum receives his first-ever nomination for Album of the Year (Parker McCollum).

• Old Dominion receive their 11th consecutive nomination for Group of the Year. The group has taken home the title every year for the last eight years, passing Rascal Flatts for the most consecutive wins in the category.

• Brothers Osborne receive their 19th overall nomination. This is their 12th consecutive year being nominated for Duo of the Year, an award the pair has brought home four times.

• Kelsea Ballerini receives her ninth nomination for Female Artist of the Year.

• Rascal Flatts receive their 14th nomination for Group of the Year.

• Reba McEntire receives her first nomination since 2020, making this her seventh nomination for Music Event of the Year (“Trailblazer”).

• Every Song of the Year nominee is also credited as a songwriter on their respective track, with Miranda Lambert earning two separate nominations in the category.

FIRST TIME NOMINEES INCLUDE:

• 49 Winchester

• Avery Anna

• Mackenzie Carpenter

• Carter Faith

• Caroline Jones

• Vincent Mason

• Emily Ann Roberts

• Thelma & James (*MacKenzie Porter nominated for Music Event of the Year in 2022 with Dustin Lynch)

• Hudson Westbrook

• Stephen Wilson Jr.

The following is the full list of nominees for the ACM Main Awards categories:

MAIN AWARDS:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Luke Combs

• Jelly Roll

• Cody Johnson

• Megan Moroney

• Chris Stapleton

• Morgan Wallen

• Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Kelsea Ballerini

• Miranda Lambert

• Ella Langley

• Megan Moroney

• Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Luke Combs

• Riley Green

• Cody Johnson

• Chris Stapleton

• Zach Top

GROUP OF THE YEAR

• 49 Winchester

• Flatland Cavalry

• Old Dominion

• Rascal Flatts

• The Red Clay Strays

DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brooks & Dunn

• Brothers Osborne

• Dan + Shay

• Muscadine Bloodline

• Thelma & James

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Avery Anna

• Mackenzie Carpenter

• Dasha

• Caroline Jones

• Emily Ann Roberts

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Gavin Adcock

• Vincent Mason

• Shaboozey

• Hudson Westbrook

• Tucker Wetmore

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] • Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Record Company-Label: Leo33

• Cherry Valley – Carter Faith

Producer: Tofer Brown

Record Company-Label: Gatsby Records / MCA

• Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) – Riley Green

Producer: Dann Huff, Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

• I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records

• Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse

Record Company-Label: MCA

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)] • A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure

Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs for the Munch Music; Songs of Influence; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

• Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney

Songwriters: Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon

Publishers: Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music; Big Music Machine

• Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley

Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing

• I Never Lie – Zach Top

Songwriters: Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols

Publishers: Music and Magazine Publishing; Rio Bravo Music Inc; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Too Broke to Quit Music; Zach Top Music

• Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburg

Publishers: Concord Sounds; Dtown Boogie Music; Emi Feist Catalog Inc; Songs Of Riser House; Songs Of Wild Cat Well Music; Sony/ATV Countryside; Story Farmer; Tacklebox Music Publishing

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] • 6 Months Later – Megan Moroney

Producers: Kristian Bush

Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records

• Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley

Producers: Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West

Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

• I Never Lie – Zach Top

Producers: Carson Chamberlain

Record Company-Label: Leo33

• Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson

Producers: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Broken Bow Records

• The Fall – Cody Johnson

Producers: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: CoJo Music / Warner Records Nashville

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] • A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb

Record Company-Label: Republic Records

• Amen – Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Producers: Danny Majic, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook

Record Company-Label: Empire

• Don’t Mind If I Do – Riley Green feat. Ella Langley

Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

• Trailblazer – Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Producers: Tony Brown, Reba McEntire

Record Company-Label: MCA

• You Had To Be There – Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney

Producers: Kristian Bush

Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)] • 6 Months Later – Megan Moroney

Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: CeCe Dawson, Megan Moroney

• A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Producers: James Stratakis

Director: Alexa King Stone, Stephen Kinigopoulos

• Cuckoo -Stephen Wilson, Jr.

Producers: Tim Cofield

Director: Tim Cofield

• Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson

Producers: Katie Babbage

Director: TK McKamy

• The Fall – Cody Johnson

Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

• Jessie Jo Dillon

• Ashley Gorley

• Charlie Handsome

• Chase McGill

• Blake Pendergrass

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

• Luke Combs

• Riley Green

• Ella Langley

• Megan Moroney

• Morgan Wallen