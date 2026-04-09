Another Planet Ent. Announces The 2026 Programming Lineup For The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

BERKELEY, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Another Planet Entertainment (APE) revealed the programming lineup for the iconic Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, ahead of the launch of the historic venue’s 2026 concert season.

The Greek at UC Berkeley will officially kick off its season on April 16 with a performance by Royel Otis with additional shows scheduled by the likes of Bob Dylan, Alabama Shakes, Jack Johnson, Jon Batiste, Jungle, Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds, and many more.

The 8,500-capacity amphitheater is one of the oldest continually operated outdoor venues in the U.S. and has been hosting live entertainment since 1903. APE has served as the amphitheater’s exclusive promoter since 2004.

Recent upgrades at the Greek at UC Berkeley include an expanded and regraded lawn for improved comfort and audience sightlines, enhanced viewing decks and bars on both the North and South Terraces, expanded concession offerings and more than 80 upgraded bathrooms.

Upcoming shows at the Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley:

April 16 Royel Otis with STRFKR

May 3 Lewis Capaldi with Joy Crookes

May 29 Alabama Shakes with special guest Nathaniel Rateliff

May 30 Alabama Shakes with special guest Nathaniel Rateliff

June 11 James Blake

June 13 Bob Dylan with Lucinda Williams and Her Band, and The John Doe Folk Trio – Sold Out

June 14 Bob Dylan with Lucinda Williams and Her Band, and The John Doe Folk Trio

June 26 Khalid with Lauv

July 17 Bob Moses & Cannons with Oxis

July 18 Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Spacey Jane

July 19 Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and KennyHoopla

July 23 The Fray with Dashboard Confessional

August 12 Tedeschi Trucks Band with Lukas Nelson

August 15 Thee Sacred Souls with LA LOM and The Womack Sisters

August 29 Tori Amos with Bartees Strange

September 15 Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds

September 17 Bleachers with The Linda Lindas

September 30 Jack Johnson with G. Love – Sold Out

October 1 Jack Johnson with G. Love – Sold Out

October 3 Jon Batiste

October 6 Jungle with RIO KOSTA – Sold Out

October 7 Jungle with RIO KOSTA