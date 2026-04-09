Another Planet Ent. Announces The 2026 Programming Lineup For The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

BERKELEY, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Another Planet Entertainment (APE) revealed the programming lineup for the iconic Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, ahead of the launch of the historic venue’s 2026 concert season.
The Greek at UC Berkeley will officially kick off its season on April 16 with a performance by Royel Otis with additional shows scheduled by the likes of Bob Dylan, Alabama Shakes, Jack Johnson, Jon Batiste, Jungle, Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds, and many more.
The 8,500-capacity amphitheater is one of the oldest continually operated outdoor venues in the U.S. and has been hosting live entertainment since 1903. APE has served as the amphitheater’s exclusive promoter since 2004.
Recent upgrades at the Greek at UC Berkeley include an expanded and regraded lawn for improved comfort and audience sightlines, enhanced viewing decks and bars on both the North and South Terraces, expanded concession offerings and more than 80 upgraded bathrooms.
Upcoming shows at the Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley:
April 16 Royel Otis with STRFKR
May 3 Lewis Capaldi with Joy Crookes
May 29 Alabama Shakes with special guest Nathaniel Rateliff
May 30 Alabama Shakes with special guest Nathaniel Rateliff
June 11 James Blake
June 13 Bob Dylan with Lucinda Williams and Her Band, and The John Doe Folk Trio – Sold Out
June 14 Bob Dylan with Lucinda Williams and Her Band, and The John Doe Folk Trio
June 26 Khalid with Lauv
July 17 Bob Moses & Cannons with Oxis
July 18 Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Spacey Jane
July 19 Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and KennyHoopla
July 23 The Fray with Dashboard Confessional
August 12 Tedeschi Trucks Band with Lukas Nelson
August 15 Thee Sacred Souls with LA LOM and The Womack Sisters
August 29 Tori Amos with Bartees Strange
September 15 Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds
September 17 Bleachers with The Linda Lindas
September 30 Jack Johnson with G. Love – Sold Out
October 1 Jack Johnson with G. Love – Sold Out
October 3 Jon Batiste
October 6 Jungle with RIO KOSTA – Sold Out
October 7 Jungle with RIO KOSTA