cherry pick Signs To Light Organ Records, Releases New Song And Video

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) – One of Vancouver’s most exciting emerging acts, cherry pick, has signed to Light Organ Records. Blending sludgy shoegaze textures with explosive bursts of noise rock and grunge, cherry pick returns today with the hazy, distortion-soaked new single “aster”, out now on all digital streaming platforms.

Produced by the Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Cam Blake, “aster” highlights cherry’s multifaceted artistry, blending haunting intimate vocals with pitch-shifting guitars, driving drums and atmospheric bass, all performed entirely solo. A mix of pop-forward brightness and off-kilter moments create a dynamic, emotionally resonant soundscape that balances accessibility with underlying tension.

At its core, “aster” explores a deeply personal and often unspoken experience: witnessing a close friend slowly abandon their ambitions.

The accompanying music video, directed by Yang, is a vibrant, chaotic mix of camcorder and 4K footage layered with mixed-media visuals. Filmed in a cluttered, colorful bedroom, it mirrors the song’s playful yet restless energy, combining intimate personal space with bold, visually rich imagery.

Known for channeling a feverish, unrelenting intensity onstage, thrashing through sweat-soaked sets with a presence that’s as visceral as it is magnetic, cherry pick is set to perform at this year’s Departure Festival on May 7 at The Garrison in Toronto.