East Coast Entertainment Marks 50 Years Of Live Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — EastCoast Entertainment (ECE), the full-service entertainment agency, is marking its 50th anniversary with a year-long series of events.

Founded in 1976 by Dennis Huber and Steve Thomas, ECE began as a small music agency. Over the years, it has grown to include more than 60 team members, 14 home offices across 11 states, and a diverse roster of artists spanning music, comedy, specialty entertainment, touring, and celebrity personalities.

Today, the agency has expanded to offer a range of specialized services, including dedicated touring, national, and comedy divisions. These departments provide entertainment booking, comedy programming, celebrity talent procurement, and full-scale event production, all supported by a roster of exclusive artists.

Since its inception, the company has produced and booked more than 100,000 events—ranging from weddings and private celebrations to large-scale corporate events, festivals, universities, and performing arts productions—servicing more than 7,000 events annually.

For its 50th, ECE is planning a year of special events, including sharing behind-the-scenes stories, retrospective highlights, and a look at the agency’s key team members through its social media channels.

“Reaching 50 years is a milestone we don’t take lightly,” said John Wolfslayer, President and Senior Managing Director of ECE. “We’ve been fortunate to grow alongside our clients, artists, and partners while staying true to what matters most: relationships, trust, and creating experiences people will remember for a lifetime. We like to say we’re in the coffee table scrapbook of people’s lives, and that’s something we’re incredibly proud of.”