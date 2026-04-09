Hip-Hop/Electro Pioneer Afrika Bambaataa Dead At 68

(CelebrityAccess) — Afrika Bambaataa, the DJ, rapper, and electro pioneer who fundamentally shaped the trajectory of early hip-hop, has died at age 68.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Bambaataa passed away in Pennsylvania early this morning following complications from cancer.

Born Lance Taylor in New York, Bambaataa rose to prominence hosting house parties in the Bronx before founding the Universal Zulu Nation, a collective dedicated to hip-hop as a tool for social advocacy. His work was instrumental in organizing early groups such as the Jazzy 5—comprising MCs Master Ice, Mr. Freeze, Master Bee, Master D.E.E., and AJ Les—and the Soulsonic Force, featuring Mr. Biggs, Pow Wow, and Emcee G.L.O.B.E.

In 1982, Bambaataa released the seminal track “Planet Rock.” By drawing inspiration from the electronic sounds of European groups like Kraftwerk and infusing them with hip-hop beats, he effectively created the electro-funk genre and secured a breakthrough club hit that remains a cornerstone of dance music.

His influence extended into social activism in 1985 when he joined artists such as Lou Reed, U2, and Run-DMC on the anti-apartheid album Sun City. While the project earned critical acclaim, it achieved only modest commercial success.

In 2012, he was given a three-year appointment as a visiting scholar at Cornell University and went on to donate his archive of historical hip-hop material to Cornell University’s Hip Hop Collection in December 2013.

Despite his musical legacy, Bambaataa’s later years were marked by significant controversy. In 2016, several men came forward with allegations of sexual abuse occurring while they were teenagers. Bambaataa denied all accusations; however, the Universal Zulu Nation officially disassociated itself from him later that year.