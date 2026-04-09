Jack White Adds New Dates to 2026 Headliner Tour, Shares New Music And Has Surprise Coachella Performance

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Jack White has unveiled plans for a wide-ranging 2026 headline tour across North America, the UK, and Ireland. The North American run kicks off July 10 at Washington, DC’s The Anthem and continues through November 20–21 with a two-night stand at Atlanta’s Coca‑Cola Roxy. Highlights include multi-night performances in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Miami Beach, with Toronto’s July 14 show featuring support from Angine de Poitrine.

The tour also includes UK and Ireland dates, with two-night runs at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on August 25–26 and Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre on September 1–2. Vault and Artist presales begin April 13, followed by general on-sale April 17. Full ticket details are available via White’s official channels.

The announcement follows the surprise release of two new songs, “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs,” White’s first new music since 2024’s *No Name*. The tracks debuted live during a recent Saturday Night Live appearance and arrive ahead of a surprise set opening the Mojave Tent at this weekend’s Coachella Festival. White also paid a very special visit to CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he sat down for an extended interview that included a recitation of his original poem, “Just Suppose to Juxtapose,” from his recently published new book, Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1.

JACK WHITE – LIVE 2026

APRIL

11 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival †

MAY

30 – Sigulda, Latvia – Sigulda Castle

JUNE

4-6 – Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival †

12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival †

18 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière

19 – Camaiore, Italy – La Prima Estate †

21 – Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy – Arena Alpe Adria

22-24 – Zagreb, Croatia – INMusic Festival †

JULY

10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

14 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre (w/ support from Angine de Poitrine)

15 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition

17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 – Chicago, IL – Radius

24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Outdoors)

25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

AUGUST

21 – Almaty, Kazakhstan – Park Live Almaty †

22-23 – İstanbul, Turkey – Babylon Soundgarden †

25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

26 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

28 – Bristol, UK – The Prospect Building

29 – Newcastle, UK – 02 City Hall

31 – Belfast, UK – The Telegraph Building

SEPTEMBER

1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

2 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

18 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion

19 – East Aurora, NY – Borderland Festival †

20 – Richmond, VA – TBA †

24 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

25 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

29 — Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

30 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

OCTOBER

2 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

4 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

6 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

7 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

9 – Nashville, TN – The Truth

NOVEMBER

8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

9 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

10 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie

13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

16 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

17 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

18 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

21 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy