Jack White Adds New Dates to 2026 Headliner Tour, Shares New Music And Has Surprise Coachella Performance

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Jack White has unveiled plans for a wide-ranging 2026 headline tour across North America, the UK, and Ireland. The North American run kicks off July 10 at Washington, DC’s The Anthem and continues through November 20–21 with a two-night stand at Atlanta’s Coca‑Cola Roxy. Highlights include multi-night performances in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Miami Beach, with Toronto’s July 14 show featuring support from Angine de Poitrine.
The tour also includes UK and Ireland dates, with two-night runs at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on August 25–26 and Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre on September 1–2. Vault and Artist presales begin April 13, followed by general on-sale April 17. Full ticket details are available via White’s official channels.
The announcement follows the surprise release of two new songs, “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs,” White’s first new music since 2024’s *No Name*. The tracks debuted live during a recent Saturday Night Live appearance and arrive ahead of a surprise set opening the Mojave Tent at this weekend’s Coachella Festival. White also paid a very special visit to CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he sat down for an extended interview that included a recitation of his original poem, “Just Suppose to Juxtapose,” from his recently published new book, Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1.
JACK WHITE – LIVE 2026
APRIL
11 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival †
MAY
30 – Sigulda, Latvia – Sigulda Castle
JUNE
4-6 – Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival †
12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival †
18 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière
19 – Camaiore, Italy – La Prima Estate †
21 – Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy – Arena Alpe Adria
22-24 – Zagreb, Croatia – INMusic Festival †
JULY
10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
14 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre (w/ support from Angine de Poitrine)
15 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition
17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
23 – Chicago, IL – Radius
24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Outdoors)
25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
AUGUST
21 – Almaty, Kazakhstan – Park Live Almaty †
22-23 – İstanbul, Turkey – Babylon Soundgarden †
25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
26 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
28 – Bristol, UK – The Prospect Building
29 – Newcastle, UK – 02 City Hall
31 – Belfast, UK – The Telegraph Building
SEPTEMBER
1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
2 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
18 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion
19 – East Aurora, NY – Borderland Festival †
20 – Richmond, VA – TBA †
24 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
25 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
29 — Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
30 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound
OCTOBER
2 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
4 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel
6 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
7 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
9 – Nashville, TN – The Truth
NOVEMBER
8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
9 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
10 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live
12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie
13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
16 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
17 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
18 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
21 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy