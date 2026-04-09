Janelle Monáe Officially Signs With UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Genre‑bending superstar, Janelle Monáe has officially signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for global representation, putting one of the most creatively fearless artists of our time in business with one of Hollywood’s biggest agencies. As first reported by Variety, the deal covers everything from music and touring to film, TV, and brand partnerships — basically, all the lanes Monáe already dabbles in.

UTA isn’t hiding its excitement, either. Jay Gassner, the agency’s partner and co‑head of talent, called Monáe a “generational talent” and praised their singular vision, per Variety.

The timing couldn’t be better. Monáe has plenty happening over the next few months, including a role in Amazon MGM’s upcoming film *Is God Is*, hitting theaters May 15, and a part in Netflix’s adult animated series *Bass x Machina*, premiering October 6. Billboard points out that the move to UTA puts all of those projects — and whatever’s coming next — under one global umbrella.

On the music side, Monáe is still riding high from 2023’s The Age of Pleasure, which earned Grammy nods for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album. According to Billboard, it’s the latest chapter in a career that’s consistently pushed boundaries and picked up critical love along the way.

Monáe’s résumé goes way beyond albums and movie roles. They run Wondaland Arts Society and Wondaland Pictures, developing film, TV, and multimedia projects under a first‑look deal with Universal Pictures. They’re also the author of The Memory Librarian, a short‑story collection that expanded the world of *Dirty Computer*.

Before the switch, Monáe was repped by Wasserman (now THE•TEAM) in North America and WME internationally.