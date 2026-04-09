Joe Soper Named Vice President Of Sports And Entertainment For Mohegan

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Mohegan is excited to announce the appointment of Joe Soper as VP of Sports and Entertainment, where he will oversee strategy and programming for Mohegan Sun’s entertainment as well working collaboratively across Mohegan’s overall portfolio, which includes Mohegan Pennsylvania in Northeast Pennsylvania as well as Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara In Niagara Falls, Ontario, CA. Mohegan Sun is home to more than 120 concerts and sporting events annually inside the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena alone, which just recently announced two special 25th Anniversary shows with the legendary rock band, Metallica.

Soper returns to Mohegan following his service on the Mohegan Tribal Council, where he has held the role of Corresponding Secretary since 2019. In this role, Soper was responsible for all correspondence issued by The Tribal Council, and for communicating all appropriate information from the Council to members of the Mohegan Tribe. Prior to his years on the Mohegan Tribal Council, Soper built a 15-year career at Mohegan Sun, first as a Senior Financial Analyst followed by serving as Director of Sports and Entertainment. In his leadership role as Director, Soper was a key asset in helping to grow Mohegan Sun Arena into one of the world’s busiest and most decorated live entertainment venues in the world, while also supporting booking, programming and development initiatives across Mohegan’s broader portfolio.

“Joe Soper is a proven leader with invaluable insight and expertise not only as it applies to Mohegan Sun’s Sports & Entertainment, but as it applies throughout our entire enterprise and we’re thrilled to welcome him back to lead one of the most dynamic areas of our business,” – said David Martinelli, CMO of Mohegan. “His dedication and experience will prove integral to the continued momentum in elevating the future of live entertainment at Mohegan Sun.”

As VP of Sports and Entertainment, Soper will not only oversee the strategic direction and day-to-day programming of Mohegan Sun’s robust entertainment but will also play a key role in cultivating and strengthening high-impact industry partnerships. This includes working closely with leading promoters like Live Nation, top music agencies such as CAA and WME, as well as major sports and entertainment organizations including WWE, to attract premier talent, secure first-to-market performances, and continue elevating Mohegan Sun’s position as a top-tier destination for live entertainment.

Soper attended Western New England University and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance.