Kobalt And Udio Form Partnership

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt, the world’s leading independent music publisher and Udio, the AI-powered music creation platform, announced today a strategic partnership that forges a path for collaboration on Udio’s licensed AI music creation service which is expected to launch later this year.

Udio’s new platform will be powered by the latest generative AI technology that will be trained on authorized and licensed music. The new partnership establishes an important pathway for new revenue streams for Kobalt artists and songwriters.

“Our clients and songwriters rely on us to both protect them and to create new opportunities for their works in an ever-changing technology landscape,” said Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt. “We look forward to working closely with Udio to develop these new possibilities and are excited for what this deal could mean for the thousands of songwriters, artists, producers and publishers we work with everyday.”

“We’re excited to partner with Kobalt and welcome its exceptional community of songwriters, artists, and creatives to Udio. Our focus is on expanding creative possibilities through AI, while ensuring artists’ rights are respected and fairly compensated every step of the way. Together with Kobalt, we’re unlocking new potential for both artists and Udio users,” said Andrew Sanchez, Co-Founder and CEO of Udio.

Udio’s subscription service is expected to introduce a suite of creative experiences that enable users to make remixes, covers, and new songs using the voices of artists and compositions of songwriters who choose to participate, while ensuring artists and songwriters are credited and paid. Ahead of the launch, Udio will also be rolling out expanded protections and other measures designed to safeguard the rights of artists and songwriters.