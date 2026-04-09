Oak View Group Bolsters Programming Leadership With Becky Colwell and Mark Shulman

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group (OVG) has announced a round of senior appointments, including the addition of Becky Colwell as President, Programming and Content for Oak View Group. Additionally, Mark Shulman has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Programming and Content, OVG East.

In her new role, Colwell will oversee OVG’s global portfolio of sports, entertainment, collegiate, and live-event venues. Her responsibilities include long-term content strategy and maintaining key relationships with artists, agents, venues, and promoters across sports, concerts, touring shows, family entertainment, festivals, and premium emerging experiences. She joins OVG from Halo Sports & Entertainment, where she served as General Manager.

“OVG has established itself as a leader in redefining live experiences through its innovative approach to venues, content, and partnerships. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this talented and dedicated team and contribute to advancing the company’s vision,” said Colwell. “The scale of OVG’s platform, paired with its culture of collaboration and creativity, provides an incredible opportunity to drive meaningful growth and deliver best-in-class experiences for both partners and fans around the world.”

The newly elevated Mark Shulman will manage regional programming teams, overseeing concerts, family events, collegiate sports, and private events at North American venues in the Eastern region. This includes UBS Arena in New York, CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, and TD Coliseum in Hamilton, as well as Citi Field in New York and Beaver Stadium at Penn State University.

“In my tenure with Oak View Group, I’ve been fortunate to collaborate with our amazing team members as we developed the gold standard for new venues, renovated classic facilities, and elevated the experience for both fans and artists,” said Shulman. “I look forward to this next chapter in my expanded role and to continuing to contribute to the growth of the business, working alongside Becky and our incredible team to deliver best-in-class content and booking for our clients and audiences.”

In his new role, Shulman will report to Colwell, who reports to Amy Latimer, Chief Business Officer at Oak View Group.

“As we continue to strengthen our content and booking strategy across the portfolio, we’re thrilled to welcome Becky and announce this well-deserved promotion for Mark,” said Latimer. “Becky brings a powerful combination of experience, deep industry relationships, and a strong track record in programming. Her leadership and perspective will be instrumental as we continue to advance our content programming and booking strategy across our growing portfolio. Mark has been an invaluable leader whose expertise and knowledge of our business have helped shape our booking strategy; together, they will play an integral role in advancing our efforts as we continue to deliver best-in-class live experiences.”